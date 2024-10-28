Royal Enfield to unveil new Interceptor Bear 650 scrambler on Nov 5: What to expect

The Interceptor Bear 650, Royal Enfield's upcoming scrambler, will be unveiled globally on November 5, 2024. It is expected to share components with the Interceptor 650 and include off-road features, a 648 cc engine, and a stylish design aimed at adventure seekers.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 05:47 PM IST
In an exciting development for motorcycle enthusiasts, Indian bike maker Royal Enfield has officially hinted at the imminent unveiling of its newest scrambler, anticipated to be named the Interceptor Bear 650.
Interestingly, the two-wheeler manufacturer has teased that it is set to take the wraps off from its latest offering globally on 5 November 2024. The Interceptor Bear 650 is expected to sit between the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT in Royal Enfield’s lineup, adding a scrambler-oriented flavour to the 650cc range.

As per a report from HT Auto, the spy shots of the motorcycle have recently surfaced, revealing that the Interceptor Bear 650 will share its chassis with the Interceptor 650. However, the suspension setup appears to have undergone tweaks for a more off-road-capable ride, featuring rear springs with potentially increased travel and front upside-down forks for better handling on rugged terrain.

Media reports suggest that Royal Enfield might partner with Japanese brand Showa to fine-tune the suspension, aiming to deliver optimal performance for both on- and off-road settings. True to the scrambler style, the Bear 650 will feature spoked wheels and dual-purpose tyres, enhancing its appeal for enthusiasts seeking adventure-ready aesthetics and functionality.

Expected to include several elements from other Royal Enfield 650 models, the Interceptor Bear 650 will incorporate an LED headlamp akin to those on current 650cc offerings, along with LED indicators, reminiscent of the Himalayan 450. A distinctive circular LED tail lamp completes the lighting setup, standing out against the integrated tail and indicator lights on the Himalayan 450. The bodywork is simple yet stylish, with a new side panel design contributing to the scrambler's rugged look.

Royal Enfield's reliable 648 cc, air-oil-cooled parallel twin engine, which produces approximately 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, will likely power the Interceptor Bear 650. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox known for its smooth shifting. Notably, the bike may feature a single-sided exhaust designed to be lighter and streamline its overall form.

 

