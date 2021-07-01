Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield , part of Eicher Motors, on Thursday said its total sales increased over one-fold to 43,048 units in June as compared with 27,294 units in May this year.

The company's domestic sales stood at 35,815 units last month as compared with 20,073 in May. Exports rose to 7,233 units last month as against 7,221 units in May, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Separately, VE Commercial Vehicles (a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors) on Thursday reported sales of 2,438 units in June recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had sold 1,358 units in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread the pandemic although easing of restrictions had started then.

Sales in June 2021 included 2,370 units of Eicher brand and 68 units of Volvo brand, the company said in a statement.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses posted sales of 1,760 units. It was at 1,016 units in June last year.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses were at 610 units last month. It was at 305 units in June 2020, the statement added.

Volvo trucks and buses sales in June were at 68 units. It was at 37 units in the same month last year.

