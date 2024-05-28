Royal Enfield has unveiled its latest marvel at the prestigious London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024 – the Flat Track 450, reported HT Auto. This bespoke creation, derived from the Himalayan 450 platform, marks a thrilling departure from convention. While currently a singular custom endeavor, akin to its predecessor, the FT411 flat tracker, this new rendition hints at broader possibilities, especially in the realm of flat tracking events and competitions.

The publication reports that sporting a stripped-down aesthetic, the Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 sheds superfluous components in favor of a leaner physique. Noteworthy alterations include lighter body panels, a distinct handlebar, and a revamped suspension setup featuring telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear.

Intriguingly, recent sightings of the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster, sharing the Himalayan's foundation, also showcase telescopic forks, suggesting a potential design trend.

Further enhancements grace the Flat Track 450, including alloy wheels clad in Maxxis rubber and a performance-oriented race exhaust. While Royal Enfield has refrained from official confirmation, speculation points to the utilization of the trusted 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 engine.

With outputs of 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque on the Himalayan, slight power augmentation is anticipated for the flat tracker, complemented by a lighter curb weight promising a spirited power-to-weight ratio.

The report added that anticipation mounts for the potential debut of the RE Flat Track 450 at forthcoming brand events, tantalizing enthusiasts with its track-ready prowess.

However, stealing the spotlight is the imminent arrival of the RE Guerrilla 450, slated to hit the roads in the coming months. Set to inherit the Himalayan's foundation while embracing distinct roadster characteristics, the Guerrilla 450 promises a thrilling ride experience. Stay tuned for more insights into this captivating addition to Royal Enfield's illustrious lineup.

