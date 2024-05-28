Royal Enfield unveils Flat Track 450 at London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024: All details
Royal Enfield unveils the Flat Track 450 at London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024, a departure from convention with stripped-down aesthetic and performance enhancements.
Royal Enfield has unveiled its latest marvel at the prestigious London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024 – the Flat Track 450, reported HT Auto. This bespoke creation, derived from the Himalayan 450 platform, marks a thrilling departure from convention. While currently a singular custom endeavor, akin to its predecessor, the FT411 flat tracker, this new rendition hints at broader possibilities, especially in the realm of flat tracking events and competitions.