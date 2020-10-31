Royal Enfield unveils series of new teasers ahead of Meteor 350 launch

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was all talk of the rumour mill until recently when the company revealed the launch date and now there are plenty of cinematic teasers being revealed by the company . In these teasers, the company does not showcase the design clearly. However, we can be sure that this new bike will be aimed at customers looking for an entry-level cruiser.

The recent cinematic teasers don’t reveal much of the design but the outlines do ensure that the new bike will come with a stance similar to that of the older Thunderbird 350X, which the new bike will be replacing.

The company has also set up a new page dedicated to the launch which comes with a countdown to the event. The page also displays an image of the new Meteor 350 driven by the company chief Siddharta Lal. The front of the bike reveals the round headlamps with LED surrounds. The bike comes with retro-looking rear-view mirrors.

In a blog written by the company chief, he gives further details about the bike. He stated, “we have put every ounce of our learning into our all-new highway cruiser, the Meteor 350, which is first and foremost, a thoroughly refined motorcycle for all the senses. The chassis, suspension, engine character, ergonomics, and every other aspect of the Meteor combine together to give much more than a sum of their parts - to give an effortless, enjoyable, engaging journey for hours and days and weeks on end, where you emerge energised after the ride. The refinement and response is reminiscent of motorcycles in a much higher capacity and price class, and opens up doors for Royal Enfield in markets around the world where commuters are evolving into leisure riders. The Meteor gives a supreme level of confidence and the right amount of feedback to riders of all abilities and is built to be your ally for travels and adventures for years and even decades."

Apart from the teasers, the leaks have revealed some critical features. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. Going by the leaks, the new engine on the bike is expected to churn 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque.

In terms of variants, the bike is expected to launch in three variants. The entry-level variant is expected to be called Fireball, according to the leaked brochure. The more expensive variants will be called Stellar and Supernova. The brochure suggests that the Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

View Full Image The outline of the new Meteor 350

The pricing of the new bike is expected to range from ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Meteor 350 will sport a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity. In the instrument console the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit. Digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

