Royal Enfield unveils series of new teasers ahead of Meteor 350 launch

In a blog written by the company chief, he gives further details about the bike. He stated, “we have put every ounce of our learning into our all-new highway cruiser, the Meteor 350, which is first and foremost, a thoroughly refined motorcycle for all the senses. The chassis, suspension, engine character, ergonomics, and every other aspect of the Meteor combine together to give much more than a sum of their parts - to give an effortless, enjoyable, engaging journey for hours and days and weeks on end, where you emerge energised after the ride. The refinement and response is reminiscent of motorcycles in a much higher capacity and price class, and opens up doors for Royal Enfield in markets around the world where commuters are evolving into leisure riders. The Meteor gives a supreme level of confidence and the right amount of feedback to riders of all abilities and is built to be your ally for travels and adventures for years and even decades."