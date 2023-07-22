Royal Enfield vs Triumph vs Harley Davidson: New Bullet 350 set to launch in India amidst growing 400 cc engine rivals..3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Royal Enfield is set to launch the new Bullet 350 in the Indian market to compete with Triumph and Harley in the lightweight motorcycle segment. The upcoming model will feature a 349cc engine, improved gear shifting mechanism, classic design, and options for rear disc brakes.
On the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.
