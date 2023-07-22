On the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market , reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.

It is crucial for the brand to enhance their bikes and maintain dominance in the Indian market. Triumph has introduced its latest entry-level bike in the Indian subcontinent, and it's creating quite a competition alongside Harley's entry. The Triumph 400s, along with Harley's HD X 440, are the new contenders in the lightweight motorcycle segment.

This poses a significant challenge to Royal Enfield, whose success story has been built on sub 400cc motorcycles. With these new offerings from Triumph and Harley, riders now have even more capable options to consider. This competition could potentially shake the foundations of Royal Enfield's dominance in this segment. To take on the rivals, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched soon in the Indian market.

Here’s everything we expect about new Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

As per HT Auto, the upcoming Bullet 350 will be equipped with a familiar 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, long-stroke engine. This reliable motor is expected to deliver approximately 19.9 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will utilize a 5-speed gearbox to transfer power to the wheels.

Nevertheless, the engine will undergo retuning to align perfectly with the distinct characteristics of the Bullet. With a reputation for refinement and abundant torque, the new engine is set to enhance the riding experience. Royal Enfield has also made significant strides in improving the gear shifting mechanism.

In terms of design, the motorcycle will feature a single-piece seat and spoked rims, exuding a classic appeal. The lighting elements will be borrowed from the Classic 350, ensuring a timeless look. The instrument cluster will maintain a simple layout, comprising an analogue speedometer accompanied by a compact digital readout for the fuel gauge.

The new Bullet 350 will share its chassis with the Classic 350 model, providing a sturdy foundation for the motorcycle. For a smooth ride, it will feature telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear for optimal suspension. Braking duties will be handled by a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear.

Additionally, Royal Enfield will offer variants with a rear disc brake option for customers who seek enhanced braking performance.

The Bullet 350 is expected to be an intriguing proposition in terms of pricing. Currently, the Hunter 350 is priced at ₹1.5 lakh, going up to ₹1.75 lakh, while the Classic 350 falls within the range of ₹1.93 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh, all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

However, there exists a gap between these two models, and the Bullet 350 is anticipated to fill that void, catering to customers looking for a mid-range option in the lineup.

More importantly, as per a report by Topspeed.com, to counter the competition from multinational corporations, Royal Enfield is taking significant steps to expand its product offerings. Over the next few years, the company plans to launch 13 new motorcycles, which translates to an average of four new bikes every year. Among the anticipated releases are upgraded versions of popular models like the Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650, Bullet 350, and an exciting all-new 450cc Roadster.

Additionally, the Continental GT 650 will also receive updates to keep up with the evolving market demands. Royal Enfield is determined to diversify its lineup and stay ahead in the game.