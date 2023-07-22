This poses a significant challenge to Royal Enfield, whose success story has been built on sub 400cc motorcycles. With these new offerings from Triumph and Harley, riders now have even more capable options to consider. This competition could potentially shake the foundations of Royal Enfield's dominance in this segment. To take on the rivals, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched soon in the Indian market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}