Royal Enfield has introduced a new Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition bike. This new bike will be sold in very few numbers. The Chennai-based company will sell a total of 240 units of the bike. 200 of the units will be sold in Australia, whereas 40 units of the special edition bike will be sold in New Zealand. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the new Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition.

The new bike has been priced at AUD 9,590 (roughly around ₹ 5.39 lakh). The bike is expected to showup at eligible dealerships by end of June. Additionally, Royal Enfield will offer buyers of the new limited-edition bike a two-year warranty and roadside assistance.

View Full Image Each Tribute Black Limited Edition will come with a unique serial number

The new bike will be made at the Oragadam factory in Chennai. The new Tribute Black Limited Edition is hand-painted with the Royal Enfield pinstripes by the Kumar brothers, who are a few of the people entrusted with the handmade process.

View Full Image Royal Enfield pinstripes have been painted by Kumar brothers

The bike will come with a 500cc unit construction engine (UCE) that made its debut in 2008.

To maintain the uniqueness of the new limited edition bike, each of these motorcycles will carry a serial numbered plaque ensuring every Tribute Black remains unique to its owner.

View Full Image The UCE comes in an all-black livery, to live-up to the Tribute Black moniker

The engine produces 27.2bhp of power at 5250 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh. The UCE comes in an all-black livery, to live up to the Tribute Black moniker. The Classic 500 Tribue Black comes with a premium leather rider & pillion seats.

View Full Image The bike will come with a 500cc unit construction engine (UCE) that made its debut in 2008

The bike gets a single downtube chassis using engine as the stressed member. The Classic 500 gets telescopic front suspension with 130mm travel. The bike gets twin gas-charged shock absorbers rear suspension with 80mm travel.





