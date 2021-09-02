Royal Enfield posted a sale of 45,860 motorcycles in the month of August, against the sales of 50,144 motorcycles for the same month last year which is a 9% drop in sales.

Royal Enfield sold 39,070 units in the domestic market, in comparison to 47,571 units in August 2020, with a drop of 18%.

However, the exports have increased substantially with a total of 6,790 units sold in August 2021 compared to 2573 units sold in August 2020. The company registered a growth of 164%.

Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 350 on Wednesday. The bike comes with a major upgrade both mechanically and cosmetically. A lot of the components in the bike have been borrowed from the Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets the same 349cc engine which produces 27Nm torque and 20PS of power. The chassis has also been changed to double-cradle which also provides better refinement and stability.

