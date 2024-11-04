Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle set to be showcased today: All we know so far

At the EICMA show, Royal Enfield will reveal its anticipated electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea. The design could combine retro aesthetics with modern features, including a lightweight frame and LED elements, targeting urban commuters with a range of approximately 100 km.

4 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield is all geared up to showcase its highly anticipated first electric motorcycle, likely named the Flying Flea, today at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.
Royal Enfield is all geared up to showcase its highly anticipated first electric motorcycle, likely named the Flying Flea, today at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

In the lead-up to the launch, Royal Enfield has released several teasers that hint at the design and features of the upcoming electric bike. One particularly striking teaser shows the silhouette of the motorcycle being airdropped onto urban landscapes, evoking imagery associated with the original Flying Flea. This thematic choice reinforces the connection to its namesake, which was known for its portability and utility in challenging environments.

As per a report from DriveSpark, the design of the Flying Flea EV is expected to incorporate girder forks, reminiscent of motorcycles, alongside a compact and lightweight frame. The battery pack will likely be integrated beneath a covered section of the frame, with a teardrop-shaped faux fuel tank likely housing the charging point.

The bike is anticipated to feature modern elements such as an LED headlight and indicators, as well as a circular TFT instrument cluster that might provide essential information tailored for electric vehicle operation.

While specific details about performance metrics such as range and battery capacity remain under wraps, it is anticipated that the Flying Flea will cater primarily to urban riders. Reports suggest that it could offer a range of at least 100 kilometres, making it suitable for city commuting. The motorcycle's lightweight design is expected to enhance its manoeuvrability, appealing to those seeking an agile city runabout.

Reportedly, the new model could be built on Royal Enfield's self-developed L-platform for electric vehicles, which is designed to support future electric models as well. This platform might feature a 96V electric architecture.

As Royal Enfield ventures into the electric motorcycle segment, it aims to maintain its signature neo-retro aesthetic while introducing innovative features unique to this electric model.

 

