Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle set to debut in FY2026 confirms Managing Director2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle scheduled for unveiling in FY2026, with the company working on prototypes.
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is currently in the development phase, and it is scheduled to be unveiled in FY2026. Siddhartha Lal, the Managing Director of Royal Enfield, confirmed this timeline during a recent media interaction held during the Q1 FY2024 earnings call, reported HT Auto.