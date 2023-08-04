Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is currently in the development phase, and it is scheduled to be unveiled in FY2026. Siddhartha Lal, the Managing Director of Royal Enfield, confirmed this timeline during a recent media interaction held during the Q1 FY2024 earnings call, reported HT Auto.

The company has already established the necessary backend system for the upcoming electric offering.

During the previous quarter's earnings call, Royal Enfield expressed its support for the development of an electric motorcycle. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Stark Future, a Spanish electric motorcycle maker, to expedite its electric vehicle (EV) initiatives. Currently, Royal Enfield is in the process of laying the foundation for its forthcoming all-electric offering.

As per the report, speaking about the electric motorcycle launch timeline, Siddhartha Lal said, “We are around two years out before the product hits the market. We are working super hard on it. We are riding our prototypes. We still have time, we don’t want to give half-baked stuff to the market at all. We will be totally disruptive. It’s not about putting something in, taking some other competition head-on or improving on them. Nothing like that. It’s a totally different paradigm we are working towards EV."

Meanwhile, on the 30th of August, Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The upcoming model has been seen on the roads multiple times in test form. Drawing inspiration from the J-platform, which is currently employed in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, the new-gen Bullet promises to bring exciting features and improvements to the iconic motorcycle.

As per the media publication, the upcoming Bullet 350 will be equipped with a familiar 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, long-stroke engine. This reliable motor is expected to deliver approximately 19.9 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The motorcycle will utilize a 5-speed gearbox to transfer power to the wheels.