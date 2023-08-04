As per the report, speaking about the electric motorcycle launch timeline, Siddhartha Lal said, “We are around two years out before the product hits the market. We are working super hard on it. We are riding our prototypes. We still have time, we don’t want to give half-baked stuff to the market at all. We will be totally disruptive. It’s not about putting something in, taking some other competition head-on or improving on them. Nothing like that. It’s a totally different paradigm we are working towards EV."