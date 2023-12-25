Royal Enfield has submitted a trademark application for the name 'Guerilla 450,' indicating the development of a new motorcycle or variant. The approval of this trademark suggests that the name will likely be used for an upcoming project, reported HT Auto. Additionally, Royal Enfield has also secured the trademark for 'Goan Classic 350,' hinting at a potential new version based on the Classic 350 model.

The Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 suggests exciting prospects, drawing inspiration from the latest 450 platform introduced with the second iteration of the Himalayan 450. This includes a newly designed twin-spar chassis and the incorporation of the Sherpa 450 engine, features that are expected to be integrated into various upcoming motorcycles.

As per the report, the Guerilla 450 is anticipated to be a potential forthcoming roadster derived from the new 450 platform, promising an enjoyable riding experience. The compact, liquid-cooled engine boasts high performance, making it particularly engaging on a lighter motorcycle. There's also speculation about a potential variation of the Himalayan featuring a distinct color scheme, although this is mere speculation as Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed these details.

Manufacturers commonly secure trademarks for names well in advance with the intention of potentially using them for future products and variations. However, obtaining a trademark does not guarantee that a particular name will be utilized. In addition to the Guerilla 450 and Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield has also registered trademarks for other names such as Flying Flea, Interceptor Bear 650, Roadster, Cruzr, Cafe Racer, and more. Notably, names like Re-own and Constellation have recently been trademarked, with the former being applied to the company's newly launched pre-owned motorcycle business earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the new variant of the alleged Goan Classic could sit with the rest of the lineup. Certain spy shots of this Goan Classic motorbike are floating around the web and it might come with cosmetic upgrades over the regular Classic 350. This testing mule features an ape hanger handlebar, rear fender, upgraded exhaust and white wall tyres with the spoked wheels.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!