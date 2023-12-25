comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Auto News / Royal Enfield's latest moves: Trademarks hint at Guerilla 450 and Goan Classic 350 motorcycles
Back Back

Royal Enfield's latest moves: Trademarks hint at Guerilla 450 and Goan Classic 350 motorcycles

 Livemint

Royal Enfield secures trademarks for 'Guerilla 450' and 'Goan Classic 350', hinting at the development of new motorcycles or variations. Spy shots of the Goan Classic show possible cosmetic upgrades over the regular Classic 350.

For representation purposes only (Royal Enfield)Premium
For representation purposes only (Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has submitted a trademark application for the name 'Guerilla 450,' indicating the development of a new motorcycle or variant. The approval of this trademark suggests that the name will likely be used for an upcoming project, reported HT Auto. Additionally, Royal Enfield has also secured the trademark for 'Goan Classic 350,' hinting at a potential new version based on the Classic 350 model.

The Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 suggests exciting prospects, drawing inspiration from the latest 450 platform introduced with the second iteration of the Himalayan 450. This includes a newly designed twin-spar chassis and the incorporation of the Sherpa 450 engine, features that are expected to be integrated into various upcoming motorcycles.

As per the report, the Guerilla 450 is anticipated to be a potential forthcoming roadster derived from the new 450 platform, promising an enjoyable riding experience. The compact, liquid-cooled engine boasts high performance, making it particularly engaging on a lighter motorcycle. There's also speculation about a potential variation of the Himalayan featuring a distinct color scheme, although this is mere speculation as Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed these details.

Manufacturers commonly secure trademarks for names well in advance with the intention of potentially using them for future products and variations. However, obtaining a trademark does not guarantee that a particular name will be utilized. In addition to the Guerilla 450 and Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield has also registered trademarks for other names such as Flying Flea, Interceptor Bear 650, Roadster, Cruzr, Cafe Racer, and more. Notably, names like Re-own and Constellation have recently been trademarked, with the former being applied to the company's newly launched pre-owned motorcycle business earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the new variant of the alleged Goan Classic could sit with the rest of the lineup. Certain spy shots of this Goan Classic motorbike are floating around the web and it might come with cosmetic upgrades over the regular Classic 350. This testing mule features an ape hanger handlebar, rear fender, upgraded exhaust and white wall tyres with the spoked wheels

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Dec 2023, 05:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹6,246.61.91%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,850.652.22%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,635-0.01%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,014.12.01%
Tata Motors
₹708.752.24%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App