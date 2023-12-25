Royal Enfield's latest moves: Trademarks hint at Guerilla 450 and Goan Classic 350 motorcycles
Royal Enfield secures trademarks for 'Guerilla 450' and 'Goan Classic 350', hinting at the development of new motorcycles or variations. Spy shots of the Goan Classic show possible cosmetic upgrades over the regular Classic 350.
Royal Enfield has submitted a trademark application for the name 'Guerilla 450,' indicating the development of a new motorcycle or variant. The approval of this trademark suggests that the name will likely be used for an upcoming project, reported HT Auto. Additionally, Royal Enfield has also secured the trademark for 'Goan Classic 350,' hinting at a potential new version based on the Classic 350 model.