Royal Enfiled announces Scram 411 for next week. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Royal Enfield has unveiled the teaser for the launch of Scram 411 in India. The Himalayan series motorcycle will be launched on March 15. The Himalayan Scram 411 will be targeting the daily commuters and the off-roading adventurers at times. The dusty terrain in the teaser shows that the Scram 411 is more into off roading but being a toned version of Himalayan range of bikes, the Scram 411 could see a lighter body to provide easy maneuvering in cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Enfield has unveiled the teaser for the launch of Scram 411 in India. The Himalayan series motorcycle will be launched on March 15. The Himalayan Scram 411 will be targeting the daily commuters and the off-roading adventurers at times. The dusty terrain in the teaser shows that the Scram 411 is more into off roading but being a toned version of Himalayan range of bikes, the Scram 411 could see a lighter body to provide easy maneuvering in cities.

The Scram 411 gets around 200 mm ground clearance at might feature a 17 inch wheel at the rear. The bike is expected to get the spoke wheels. The front could be a 19 inch wheel. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Scram 411 gets around 200 mm ground clearance at might feature a 17 inch wheel at the rear. The bike is expected to get the spoke wheels. The front could be a 19 inch wheel. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Himalayan Scram 411 features front fender, windscreen and knuckle guards. The new motorcycle will more likely to get a long single seat. The Scram 411 gets signature cast metal headlamp design, offset speedometer, urban badge plate on the sides with Royal Enfield branding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Enfield could add new colour combination with the Scram 411 for the urban users. More specifically, Scram 411 will use the dual tone colour pattern to make it attractive.

Royal Enfield will use the 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It can churn out 24.3 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500 rpm. Scram 411 will be a five-speed bike. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Scram 411 could get a price tag of around ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with Yezdi recently launched motorcycles in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}