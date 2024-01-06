Royal Enfiled Classic 650's testing mules spotted: Here's what all to expect
Recent sightings of test prototypes suggest that Royal Enfield's upcoming Classic 650 will share the same chassis as the Super Meteor 650. However, it will have distinct features aimed at cost reduction, including chrome-finished engine cases and a more conventional suspension system.
Royal Enfield is actively diversifying its range, with the imminent introduction of the Shotgun 650 in the Indian market. This addition will bring the total of 650 cc motorcycles in Royal Enfield's lineup to four. Furthermore, the company is in the process of developing the Classic 650, which is anticipated to be the most budget-friendly option in the 650 cc category. Recent sightings of test prototypes indicate progress in the development of this upcoming motorcycle.