Royal Enfield is actively diversifying its range, with the imminent introduction of the Shotgun 650 in the Indian market. This addition will bring the total of 650 cc motorcycles in Royal Enfield's lineup to four. Furthermore, the company is in the process of developing the Classic 650, which is anticipated to be the most budget-friendly option in the 650 cc category. Recent sightings of test prototypes indicate progress in the development of this upcoming motorcycle.

As per a report by HT Auto, the captured images indicate that the Classic 650 will utilize the same chassis as the Super Meteor 650, albeit with distinct features aimed at cost reduction. Notably, the Classic 650 opts for uncomplicated chrome-finished engine cases instead of the blacked-out counterparts. Royal Enfield has previously employed chrome engine cases on the entry-level models of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.

Reportedly, the Classic 650 features a more straightforward suspension system with conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. In contrast, both the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650 utilize up-side down forks sourced from Showa. Additionally, the exhaust design resembles that of the Shotgun 650 but is distinguished by its chrome finish rather than the blacked-out appearance.

It appears that the fenders on the Classic 650 are identical to those on the Super Meteor 650, while the rear number plate housing and tail lamp exhibit distinct designs. The headlamp unit is sourced from other 650 cc models but now includes a cowl. Additionally, the presence of pilot lamps, illuminated by halogen bulbs, is notable. The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels and tube-type tires, indicating that addressing a puncture may pose challenges.

The lead images also reveal that the engine guard is common with the Super Meteor 650, while the seats are shared with the Shotgun 650. Both front and rear braking are managed by disc brakes, and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system will be provided.

Moreover, the motorcycle is expected to come with adjustable levers and a bash plate. The choice of the speedometer by Royal Enfield remains uncertain at this point. Furthermore, there's a potential variation in wheel sizes for the Classic 650.

