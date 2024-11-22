Royal Enfiled Motoverse 2024 kicks off in Goa: Check events, artist line-up & more

  • Riding enthusiasts will get a chance to enjoy the wave of music, culture and motorcycling at Vagator in Goa from November 22 to 24. 

Updated22 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
The 2024 edition of Motoverse will feature five signature dimensions – MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel. (Representational image)
The 2024 edition of Motoverse will feature five signature dimensions – MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel. (Representational image) (AFP)

There is something to cheer for motorcycling enthusiasts across the country. Motoverse 2024, Royal Enfield’s largest annual community gathering, is being held at Vagator in Goa. The event got underway on Friday, November 22, and will conclude on November 24.

The 2024 edition of Motoverse will feature five signature dimensions – MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel. It brings to the table Royal Enfield’s Maut ka Kuan, an exclusive collaboration with MTV Hustle, the newly introduced Slide School Cup, and curated workshops with industry legends. 

As a first, the MotoShop and MotoVille arenas are bringing in collaborations with homegrown brands like Rafu’d and Goa Brewing Company.

Motoverse 2024 will feature a special edition of Ride to Motoverse, Dirt Track, custom-build showcases, and a lineup of artists like Ritviz and The Raghu Dixit Project, alongside favourites like Ankur Tewari and Rajakumari amongst others.

Here is a look at the events and programmes in Goa.  

Motoreel

Motoreel is a space where adventurers, explorers, travellers, motorsport stars, custom bike builders, and motorcycle stunt athletes among others, narrate their stories in front of an audience. From Dakar Rally athletes and thoroughbred explorers to Europe’s best motorcycle stunt rider, this year’s Motoreel has personalities you can’t miss.

Motothrill

Motothrill is the core of motorcycling action at Motoverse, and home to the ultimate fan favourite - the Dirt Track race. Featuring races for both experts and novice riders, Dirt Track is where the adrenaline peaks at Motoverse. 

Motosonic

MotoSonic is a celebration of the synergy between music and motorcycling. Showcasing a diverse array of genres and musical styles, this year’s MotoSonic, Spotify RADAR, and MotoShop stages are set to offer a mix of cult favourites, underground artists, and fresh talent. 

Motoville

The village that houses all motorcycling sub-cultures, Motoville is where attendees can fuel up with a variety of F&B representing the culinary tastes of India, and take in a host of installations and immersive displays. 

Motoshop

This year’s Motoshop will feature an exclusive Motoverse apparel collection. 

Rides in Goa

Motorcycling enthusiasts can set some time apart for curated rides. 

Artist line-up

Day 1, November 22

Main Stage: Ankur & the Ghalat Family, Karan Kanchan & Friends ft. MC Altaf, D'Evil, Sammohit, Tech Panda x Kenzani.

Motoshop: Spotify Radar - Gini, Osho Jain, and Zephyrtone.

Day 2, November 23

Main Stage: Agam, Rajakumari ft. Shah Rule, and Ritviz

MotoShop: Bharg Kale, House of Tuneman presents Folk of Tuneman and Madstarbase.

Day 3, November 24

Main Stage: The Raghu Dixit Project, Bloodywood, and Raftaar.

MotoShop: Kiss Nuka, and Moli Gala Recording Company feat Lojal, Anoushka Masky, Chirag Todi, Frizzel D'Souza, & Irfana.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsRoyal Enfiled Motoverse 2024 kicks off in Goa: Check events, artist line-up & more

