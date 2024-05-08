New Royal Enfiled Classic 350 Bobber leaks surface online: Single-piece seat and ape-hanger style handlebar expected
Royal Enfield to launch Goan Classic 350, a bobber variant of the Classic 350, catering to custom culture enthusiasts. Features include ape-hanger style handlebar, Himalayan 450 headlamp, and spoked rims with white-wall tires.
Royal Enfield is set to launch a new addition to its 350 cc motorcycle range, with a bobber variant of the Classic 350 in the works. The new model, expected to be named the Goan Classic 350, hints at Royal Enfield's continued commitment to the custom culture, following the success of its Shotgun 650, reported HT Auto.