Royal Enfield is set to launch a new addition to its 350 cc motorcycle range, with a bobber variant of the Classic 350 in the works. The new model, expected to be named the Goan Classic 350, hints at Royal Enfield's continued commitment to the custom culture, following the success of its Shotgun 650, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to recent trademark filings, the Goan Classic 350 will appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts who enjoy customizing their rides. A teaser image offers a glimpse into the motorcycle's distinctive features, reported the publication. Notably, the handlebar has been redesigned in an ape-hanger style, while the headlamp is taken from the Himalayan 450, featuring an all-LED setup. The turn indicators retain their circular design, contributing to the retro aesthetic.

At the rear, a new tail lamp sits on a redesigned fender. The motorcycle also showcases a fresh chain guard and a new exhaust system. Keeping with the classic vibe, spoked rims are used, indicating that tubeless tires will not be available. Instead, the bike could feature white-wall tires, adding to the nostalgic appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the single-piece seat design could be another key feature, allowing for customization. The rear seat can be removed, converting the bike into a true bobber. This concept is reminiscent of the Shotgun 650, reinforcing Royal Enfield's connection with custom motorcycle culture.

Under the hood, the upcoming variant of the Classic 350 is anticipated to use the same 349 cc air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the Classic 350. This engine produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. However, there's speculation that Royal Enfield might tune the engine to suit the new motorcycle's unique characteristics. This engine configuration is already in use in the Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.

Overall, the new 350cc bike from RE is shaping up to be a versatile addition to Royal Enfield's 350 cc lineup, targeting those who appreciate classic styling and custom possibilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

