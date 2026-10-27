₹34 lakh price drop alert! Defender X-Dynamic HSE 2-litre turbo-petrol variant now costs ₹99 lakh - here's why

The Land Rover Defender 110 has become significantly cheaper in India, with prices falling by up to ₹34 lakh following the start of local assembly. The biggest reduction applies to the 3-litre diesel and 3-litre turbo-petrol versions of the X-Dynamic HSE, which are now priced at ₹1.18 crore, ex-showroom, New Delhi.
The 2-litre turbo-petrol version has also received a substantial price cut. It now costs ₹99 lakh, bringing the entry-level Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE below the ₹1 crore mark for the first time under this pricing structure.
The revised prices could make the luxury SUV a more attractive option for buyers who have been considering it but found its earlier price difficult to justify. The Defender is known for its rugged design and off-road capabilities, but its premium pricing has kept it out of reach for many potential customers.
The locally assembled Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE is available with three engine options, with the price reduction varying according to the variant.
The 3-litre diesel and 3-litre turbo-petrol versions now cost ₹1.18 crore each, compared with ₹1.52 crore for the fully imported models. This represents a reduction of ₹34 lakh.
Meanwhile, the 2-litre turbo-petrol version has become cheaper by ₹14 lakh. Its price has fallen from ₹1.13 crore to ₹99 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi.
Here's the breakdown:
2-litre turbo-petrol – initial price ₹1.13 crore – new price is ₹99 lakh (price reduction of ₹14 lakh)
3-liter diesel – initial price ₹1.52 crore – new price ₹1.18 crore (price reduction of ₹34 lakh)
3-litre turbo-petrol – initial price ₹1.52 crore – new price ₹1.18 crore (price reduction ₹34 lakh)
All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.
The reductions follow the shift from importing fully built vehicles to assembling the eligible versions in India.
Local assembly can lower the costs associated with importing a complete vehicle, allowing manufacturers to revise prices while retaining the model's premium positioning.
Jaguar Land Rover has previously used local assembly for its Range Rover models, which also received price reductions following the change.
However, the price reduction does not apply across the entire Defender range. The Defender 90, other Defender 110 variants and the Defender 110 Octa will continue to be imported as fully built vehicles. Buyers interested in these versions should therefore check the applicable prices with authorised dealerships.
The new pricing could strengthen the Defender 110's position in India's luxury SUV market. Whether it leads to a noticeable rise in demand will depend on customer response, availability and delivery timelines as local assembly begins.