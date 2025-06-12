₹4.3 Crore G-Wagon: Mercedes unveils ultra-limited G 63 Collector’s Edition in India

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a highly exclusive edition of its performance SUV in India — the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’. Priced at ₹4.3 crore (ex-showroom), this special version of the G-Class is limited to just 30 units, with bookings now open and deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2025.

The Collector’s Edition is a tribute to the spirit of India, with the monsoon season serving as its central theme. Designed specifically for the Indian market, this bespoke model is available in two unique Manufaktur paint finishes — Mid Green Magno, inspired by the lush greenery of the Indian monsoon, and Red Magno, evoking the reddish, mineral-rich soil found across many parts of the country. These colours are exclusive to this edition and have been developed to resonate with Indian natural landscapes.

Mechanically, the special edition remains identical to the standard AMG G 63. Under the bonnet lies a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, delivering a formidable 585 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. An Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) contributes an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm, providing seamless performance and improved efficiency. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox, retaining the G 63’s renowned off-road prowess and dynamic capabilities.

The exterior is further enhanced by 22-inch AMG alloy wheels finished in gold, adding to its visual exclusivity. A custom ‘Collector’s Edition’ badge on the side protection strips and a ‘One of Thirty’ emblem on the rear spare wheel cover reinforce its limited-edition status.