Business News/ Auto News / 4.3 Crore G-Wagon: Mercedes unveils ultra-limited G 63 Collector’s Edition in India

₹4.3 Crore G-Wagon: Mercedes unveils ultra-limited G 63 Collector’s Edition in India

Livemint

Mercedes-Benz has launched the exclusive AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ in India, priced at 4.3 crore. Limited to 30 units, it features unique paint finishes and a powerful 4.0-litre V8 engine. Custom luxury details enhance its appeal, with deliveries expected by late 2025.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a highly exclusive edition of its performance SUV in India — the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a highly exclusive edition of its performance SUV in India — the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’. Priced at 4.3 crore (ex-showroom), this special version of the G-Class is limited to just 30 units, with bookings now open and deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2025.

The Collector’s Edition is a tribute to the spirit of India, with the monsoon season serving as its central theme. Designed specifically for the Indian market, this bespoke model is available in two unique Manufaktur paint finishes — Mid Green Magno, inspired by the lush greenery of the Indian monsoon, and Red Magno, evoking the reddish, mineral-rich soil found across many parts of the country. These colours are exclusive to this edition and have been developed to resonate with Indian natural landscapes.

Mechanically, the special edition remains identical to the standard AMG G 63. Under the bonnet lies a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, delivering a formidable 585 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. An Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) contributes an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm, providing seamless performance and improved efficiency. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox, retaining the G 63’s renowned off-road prowess and dynamic capabilities.

The exterior is further enhanced by 22-inch AMG alloy wheels finished in gold, adding to its visual exclusivity. A custom ‘Collector’s Edition’ badge on the side protection strips and a ‘One of Thirty’ emblem on the rear spare wheel cover reinforce its limited-edition status.

Inside, the cabin exemplifies bespoke craftsmanship. The SUV is trimmed in two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather, contrasted with an open-pore walnut wood dashboard, blending modern luxury with classic refinement. Perhaps the most personalised touch is the option for buyers to have their name engraved on the front passenger grab handle, ensuring each unit is truly one of a kind.

