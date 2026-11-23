A compact SUV priced under ₹19 lakh offers several features that are missing from a luxury SUV costing more than ₹66 lakh in India. The Mahindra XUV 3XO's convenience and safety equipment aren't found in the newly introduced 3rd-generation Audi Q3. The comparison shows that even luxury SUVs are becoming increasingly competitive in terms of feature offerings.

The vehicles offer a similar range of features, but there are some surprising differences between the two SUVs. According to a comparison published by RushLane, the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L is priced at ₹18.21 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), while the flagship Audi Q3 Zenith costs ₹66.71 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets 360-degree camera and ventilated seats One of the biggest features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the parking assistance. The 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor are built into the digital instrument cluster in the top-spec AX7 L model. The Audi Q3 has a standard rear-view camera and park assist.

The difference continues inside the cabin. The XUV 3XO has ventilated front seats that can be handy during the summer months in India. It also features sun blinds for the rear window to enhance passenger comfort. These features are missing from the new Audi Q3.

XUV 3XO offers ADAS and engine choices Another area where the Mahindra SUV has an advantage is safety features. The XUV 3XO AX7 L is equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision warning.

These ADAS functions are not available in the Audi Q3. The Mahindra also offers more powertrain options, including petrol, diesel and CNG. In comparison, the new-generation Audi Q3 is offered with a single turbo-petrol engine option.

Audi Q3 offers premium driving experience However, the Audi Q3 has its advantages. It has a 204 bhp turbo-petrol engine and a Quattro all-wheel drive system. The luxury SUV also boasts nine airbags, three-zone climate control and a 12-speaker SONOS sound system.

The Audi is also enhanced by high-quality interior fabrics, its high positioning, and more refined driving characteristics. Therefore, the comparison is not necessarily about which SUV is better overall.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has more features for its price range; the Audi Q3 is geared toward luxury, performance and brand value.