The luxury MPV segment in India has a new contender with the launch of the BYD Denza D9 on 13 November. The all-electric 7-seater is in the market to compete with petrol-hybrid luxury mobility options like the Toyota Vellfire. According to Reuters, BYD has introduced the Denza luxury brand in India to target buyers in the premium vehicle segment.

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The Denza D9 is priced at ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Toyota Vellfire is offered at ₹1.20 crore and up to ₹1.30 crore. The only distinction is their powertrains: the D9 is electric, while the Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litrestrong-hybrid petrol motor.

Here is how the two luxury MPVs compare in terms of performance, dimensions, features and safety.

Denza D9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Price and specifications According to Autocar India, both MPVs offer seven seats in a 2+2+3 configuration. There are several areas where their specifications differ.

Specifications BYD Denza D9 Toyota Vellfire Powertrain All-electric Petrol strong hybrid Battery capacity 115.07 kWh 1.8 kWh Power 462 hp 193 hp Torque 365 Nm 240 Nm Transmission Single-speed automatic e-CVT Claimed range/mileage 730 km (NEDC) 19.28 kmpl Drivetrain FWD FWD Seating capacity 7 7 Length 5,250 mm 5,005 mm Width 1,960 mm 1,850 mm Height 1,900 mm 1,950 mm Wheelbase 3,110 mm 3,000 mm Airbags 9 6 ADAS Level 2 Level 2 Ex-showroom price ₹ 90 lakh ₹ 1.20-1.30 crore

Denza D9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Performance and range The Denza D9 gets a 115.07 kWh battery pack and a front-mounted permanent-magnet synchronous motor. It produces 462 hp and 365 Nm of torque. According to BYD, the NEDC range is up to 730 km. According to Autocar India, the electric MPV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

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A 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an electric motor powers the Toyota Vellfire. It has a total output of 193 hp/240 Nm. The hybrid system is mated to an e-CVT transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency of19.28 kmpl in Autocar India's comparison.

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Denza D9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Dimensions and interior features The Denza D9 is 5,250 mm long and 1,960 mm wide, while the Vellfire measures 5,005 mm long and 1,850 mm wide. However, the Toyota MPV is taller, at 1,950 mm, while the D9 is 1,900 mm.

Both cars are equipped with power sliding doors and have seven seats. The D9 features a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, a 16-speaker Devialet sound system, three-zone air conditioning, heated and ventilated front seats, a front-seat massager and an in-car refrigerator.

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Infotainment features on the Vellfire include a 14-inch screen, a 12.3-inch driver's display, a head-up display, and a 14-inch rear entertainment screen. It also features a 15-speaker JBL audio system and rear power sunblinds.

Denza D9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Safety and driver assistance Both MPVs have Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat anchors. The Denza D9 has nine airbags, whereas the Toyota Vellfire has six. It's also equipped with a driver monitoring camera.

Denza D9 vs Toyota Vellfire: Which one has better value The Denza D9 offers more power, a larger body, more cabin equipment and a lower starting price, based on the specs and prices. Its price is ₹30 lakh less than the Vellfire, which is priced at ₹90 lakh.

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However, the two MPVs cater to different buyers. The D9 is designed for customers ready to leap into an all-electric luxury car, whereas the Vellfire will be a petrol hybrid to cater to those who do not want to rely on charging stations. It's also important to note that Toyota has a long-standing service network, which buyers may value.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.