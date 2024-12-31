Bajaj Auto has unveiled a teaser for a forthcoming motorcycle in its renowned Pulsar range, hinting at the arrival of a fully-faired RS-branded model. The short teaser video, shared across the company's social media platforms, features the sound of the new bike’s exhaust, fuelling anticipation about whether it will be a refreshed RS200 or an entirely new RS400, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the RS200 has been a staple in Bajaj’s line-up for years, but it has remained largely unchanged for a significant period. If the teaser indeed points to an updated RS200, the motorcycle could receive notable modernisations, including a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

While the familiar 199.5cc engine—producing 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm—is likely to remain, upgrades to its ride quality, such as USD front forks, could enhance stability and appeal. These additions might position the RS200 as a strong competitor to models like the Yamaha R15 V4 and Hero Karizma XMR, albeit with a slight price increase.

Also Read | Bajaj Pulsar N125 teased ahead of October 16 launch: What all to expect

Alternatively, Bajaj might be preparing to expand its RS range with the launch of the RS400. Expected to share its platform with the recently introduced NS400Z, the RS400 would feature a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is anticipated, ensuring the bike’s performance aligns with the needs of enthusiasts.

The RS400 could also boast advanced features such as switchable traction control, multiple riding modes, LED lighting, and premium hardware, including USD front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking duties are expected to be handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS for added safety.