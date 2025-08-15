Rugged or refined? Mahindra’s Vision.T SUV and Vision.SXT pickup concepts show the future of electric vehicles

Mahindra has unveiled two new electric concept models, the Vision.T SUV and the Vision.SXT pickup, both built on its newly introduced NU_IQ global electric platform. The automaker says the versatile platform can support multiple powertrains and promises improvements in comfort, handling, and refinement compared with its traditional ladder-frame designs. It also enables features such as Level 2+ driver-assistance systems, connected cockpits, and multi-terrain drive modes.

Vision.T: Electric SUV inspired by Thar The Vision.T concept carries forward the design language of the Thar in an electric format. It features upright, boxy proportions and a muscular stance, with a sculpted bonnet complete with visible latches. Broad wheel arches house chunky tyres, while a split front grille with horizontal slats and square headlamps bordered by vertical LED strips reinforce the SUV’s rugged character. At the rear, square tail lamps with vertical light bars and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel add to the classic off-road aesthetic. Mahindra has not yet disclosed full technical specifications, though the Vision.T is expected to employ a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system.

Vision.SXT: Modern pickup design The Vision.SXT pickup concept offers a more refined approach to Mahindra’s utility vehicles. It features pronounced wheel-arch cladding, a broad bonnet, a chunky bumper, and LED headlamps in sculpted housings. The pickup’s overall design blends practicality with contemporary styling, balancing work-ready durability with modern proportions.

With these two concepts, Mahindra is signalling its move towards electric mobility across multiple vehicle segments. The company aims to demonstrate the flexibility of its NU_IQ platform, capable of supporting both off-road SUVs and utility pickups, while integrating the advantages of electrification and connected vehicle technology.