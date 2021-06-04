'Ruggedly handsome off-roader': Jeep Wrangler 4XE Unlimited Rubicon review

The 4XE contains just enough clues inside and out to mark its difference from a “regular" Rubicon and earn you the praise you deserve for opting to go hybrid. (Isn’t that half the reason for getting it—so others will know about your enviro-virtue?) It has special electric-blue accents running over the body in the form of front and rear tow hooks, exterior badges and across the hood decals. In the cabin, electric blue stitching on the seats and trim is exclusive to the hybrid model.