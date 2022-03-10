Russia’s war may jeopardize automakers green ambition, will lead to dirtier cars

Ultimately, automakers are just trying to meet targets and regulatory limits — they aren’t going green as a goodwill exercise so we can all breathe cleaner air. And if they don’t, there are penalties, as many have already discovered. Stringent emissions regulations in China have meant a 40% increase in palladium loadings, along with 50% to 100% more of rhodium. Meanwhile, some are trying to beat the system THIS OK? in other ways. This week, auto giant Toyota’s trucking subsidiary, Hino Motors, admitted it had falsified diesel engine performance data. If companies of that scale are still engaged in such activity and aren’t able to truly bring down emissions, it’ll be even harder with these new obstacles. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a longstanding one.