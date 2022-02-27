Russia-Ukraine crisis: What is SWIFT and how its ban will affect Russian banks?

Several western and European countries have announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payment system. The countries that have announced the sanctions are the United States, Germany, Britain, Europe, and Canada. This would be the most potentially crippling financial penalty yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine. The SWIFT financial messaging system daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world, according to Associated Press.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}