S1 Pro accident: OLA issues statement after rider receives 16 stitches in Guwahati2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- OLA said that it did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding
Amid the rising incidents of vehicle accidents and cases of EV scooters catching fire, a customer of OLA S1 Pro from Guwahati has alleged that the EV scooter was having a faulty regeneration system.
Twitter user, Balwant Singh in a series of tweets has written how the new e-scooter from Ola was faulty," I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident," he said in the first tweet.
"The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in ola S1 Pro," in another tweet.
After Balwant Singh series of tweets, OLA electric today issued a statement in which it said that the rider was overspeeding during his ride at night.
The company said that it did a thorough investigation of the accident and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspeeding throughout the night, and that he braked in panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There nothing. wrong with the vehicle.
"Our operating system tracks various vehicle sensor data which we receive real time in our cloud. Below graph shows speed data for this incident for a 30 min duration till the accident time," it further added.
"The rider rode at high speeds in Hyper mode, reaching a top speed of 115kmph and traveling 7km Section 2 (23:56:21-23:59:46): The rider rode in Hyper mode again, reaching a top speed of 115kmph and traveling 4km.
At 00:08:51, the rider again started riding aggressively on Hyper mode, reaching 95kmph at 00:09:41, our data shows all three brakes being applied together front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake (reverse throttle) likely due to an obstruction on the road. This brought the speed down from 80kmph to Okmph in 3 sec. In the data, no sudden torque or acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer's claims. The vehicle is detected by our sensors to have fallen on the right side.