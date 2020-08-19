Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar may have achieved tremendous success in life but he still craves for one thing and needs help from his fellow Indians. During an interview, the former cricket claimed that he would want to own his first car again, which was a Maruti 800. He claimed that it was the first car he bought with the money earned as a professional cricketer.

In an episode of Mudit Dani's show 'In the Sportlight', the former cricketer made the revelation about his desire to have his car back for sentimental reasons.

"My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," Sachin said on the show

The former cricketer is popular for his car collection and owns some of the rarest cars. During the interview he also explained how he developed an interest in cars. His passion for cars began at an early age from the balcony of his house in Bandra from where he used to spot exotic cars for hours with his brother.

"There was a massive open drive-in movie hall near my house where people used to park their cars and watch the movie, sitting in it. So I, along with my brother, used to stand in our balcony for hours to watch those cars," the legendary cricketer said.

He also recalled some moments in his sports career which shaped him as a player. He spoke about an incident when he shared the same spot as that of his idol Sunil Gavaskar when he first walked into the dressing room as a player for Mumbai and termed it an unreal experience.

"I was standing right in front of the dressing room (as a ball boy), so I could observe how players prepare themselves for the game. Later I got invited by my hero Gavaskar in the dressing room," Sachin said.

"I still remember he was sitting on the last seat right in the corner and coincidently I also ended up sitting on the same spot when I started playing Ranji Trophy cricket. It was a coincidence to share the same spot as your hero but a magnificent coincidence," the Master Blaster recalled.

With inputs from ANI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated