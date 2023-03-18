Anti-lock braking or ABS system is a safety feature on vehicles that enables safe braking by preventing the wheels from locking. It is used on both aircrafts and land vehicles including cars, motorbikes, trucks and buses. Here we bring you a list of affordable motorcycles that come with the dual-channel ABS system in India. Take a look

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a dual-channel ABS system with rear wheel lift off protection (RLP). It is said to offer quick detection and recovery of the wheel lock, achieving higher control and stability through precise close-loop slip control. It also boasts a single-channel super-moto ABS unit. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.40 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.7cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine with the ability to produce 20.5 bhp and 17.25 Nm.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1.47 lakh. The motorbike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. It is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with the ability to deliver 24.1 bhp output and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Yamaha FZ25

Price of Yamaha FZ25 starts at ₹1.50 lakh. It is equipped with dual Channel ABS with 282mm disc brake at the front 282mm and 220mm on the rear. Yamaha FZ 25 is powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with a price tag of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has different colour variants. However, only the Brooklyn Black colour model offers dual channel ABS system. It is said to offer precision braking with 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brake. The motorcycle comes powered by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Priced at ₹1.35 lakh, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes with a 160cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with the ability to develop 16.9 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the motorbike is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The two-wheeler comes with a dual channel ABS braking system.