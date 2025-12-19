With MG Motor JV up and running, JSW set to drive in its own car brand by Dec 2026

Mumbai/New Delhi: JSW Group is set to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with an inhouse brand offering, alongside its JSW MG Motor India partnership, targeting a debut in the December quarter of the next fiscal year. For the Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate—with major interests in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and automobiles, and a growing focus on green technologies—the move will mark an entry into the world’s third-largest automobile market.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Hindu Economic Forum on Friday, JSW Group chairman Jindal said the group is lining up technology partnerships from countries including China, Germany and the UK, and will focus on hybrid and electric vehicles through its new arm, JSW Motors.

“[For] JSW Motors, we are bringing the best technologies from all over the world, not only China, [but] Germany, the UK, everywhere; we are trying to work with the best technologies," Jindal said when asked about if the company has finalized tie-ups for its foray. "We are targeting to launch our first vehicle sometime in the third quarter of next fiscal year," he added.

JSW's passenger vehicle business, JSW Motors, will launch its offerings in the clean fuel space, with the company targeting both hybrid and electric vehicle technologies that will see it compete with entrenched automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki.

The conglomerate is also finalizing tie-ups for its lithium ion battery foray, which will help power its passenger vehicles as well as its commercial vehicles. JSW is looking to build a capacity of 50 GWh of lithium ion batteries.

"The technology tie-up (for lithium ion battery) is under progress and that we are working to build in Nagpur," Jindal said when asked about tech tie-ups for the battery business.

The JSW Group already has an automobile business through JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with Chinese auto company SAIC since 2023. Indian investors, including JSW Group and Everstone Capital, own 51% in the company while the rest is owned by the Chinese partner.

The Indian consortium, led by JSW, is also looking to increase its control over MG Motor India that sells cars like Windsor EV, ZS EV, MG Comet and MG Hector.

"We (the consortium) are increasing our holding to above 51%," Jindal said on the plan to take more control of MG Motor India, which is the second largest EV manufacturer in the country.

While MG Motor India is scaling up its sales, the JSW Group is looking to create its own brand from scratch to build an independent homegrown play in the automobile sector.

“Our idea is not to be an outpost of a Chinese company to sell products in India,” Jindal told the Financial Times in December 2024. “We want to manufacture products in India, value-add in India, and sell in India.”

JSW Group will launch its own auto brand through two companies—JSW Motors that will make electric and hybrid passenger vehicles and JSW Greentech Ltd that will manufacture electric trucks and buses.

The company is building a facility in Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad in Maharashtra) to manufacture the vehicles that will hit the market in the financial year 2027.