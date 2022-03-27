Sale of used cars to grows with financing, hatchbacks preferred

Cars24, the e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, released its Future of Mobility 2022 Report. The report highlights that the sale of used cars to soar further in the country as used car buyers now have access to financing. 76% millennials availed financing for buying their pre-owned cars with the average loan size of ₹3.5 lakh. Interestingly, with easy options like 0% down payment on car financing, the loan disbursements in 2022 are expected to increase three-fold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cars24, the e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, released its Future of Mobility 2022 Report. The report highlights that the sale of used cars to soar further in the country as used car buyers now have access to financing. 76% millennials availed financing for buying their pre-owned cars with the average loan size of ₹3.5 lakh. Interestingly, with easy options like 0% down payment on car financing, the loan disbursements in 2022 are expected to increase three-fold.

SUVs registered the most substantial growth across all segments, with a 5x increase in demand. Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Brezza were the top most sold mid-size crossover/SUVs in 2021.

However, most used car buyers continue to buy hatchbacks, with hatchbacks securing the top spots in the most selling models in the used-car segment.

Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10, and the Grand i10 were the most sold hatchbacks in 2021, while Honda City, Maruti Swift Dzire, and Honda Amaze were the top-selling sedans in 2021.

Another interesting finding remains ‘condition of the car’ as the most important factor for used car buyers. Today, quality cars along with trust, website reliability and honest and transparent purchase process are the top significant elements considered by potential used car buyers while making the final purchasing decision.

The study also shows Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were the biggest shopaholics for pre-owned cars. While the majority of buyers are young males, there has been an uptake in the number of women used car buyers clocking an impressive growth of 80%.

The first edition of Cars24's report reveals and sheds light on the progressive gender shifts, rise of upcoming metro markets, growing preference towards pre-owned vehicles and a cumulative upswing in pre-owned car buyers opting for financing.

Kunal Mundra, CEO India, CARS24 said, “The accelerated growth of the Indian pre-owned car ecosystem has witnessed a record e-commerce adoption leading to an unprecedented impact on the consumer. Today, the Indian pre-owned car buyer isn’t restricted by gender, limited by finances or confined to the metros. More importantly, this growing accessibility has opened doors for many Indians to fulfill the dream of owning a car.