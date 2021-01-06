Sales of electric two-wheelers in India drops by 5.4% in 2020

Sales of electric two-wheelers in the domestic market declined by 5.4% to 25735 units in calendar year 2020 as a result of the adverse impact of the Covid -19 induced economic slowdown, data released by Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles showed. Supply of vehicles during the year was also impacted by lack of availability of important parts from China .

“While the electric two-wheeler industry has been able to weather the Covid pandemic by sales of high-speed electric two wheelers in the Jan to Dec 2020 period clocking 25,735 as against 27,224 units sold in the previous calendar year, the ambitious target of generating a sale of one million under FAME 2 is nowhere in sight," SMEV said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement further noted that union government’s faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicle (FAME) scheme has not been successful as most of the electric two-wheelers sold currently in the market do not quality for subsidies under the scheme due to high threshold level.

According to SMEV, cumulative sales of such zero-emission two-wheelers since Jan 2019 has been 52,959 units, but only 31813 units has been able to qualify for incentives under the scheme.

According to Sohinder Gill, director general, SMEV, the FAME scheme could not attract customers to shift from the polluting petrol bikes to electric two-wheelers mainly because the preconditions and qualification criteria under the scheme made the bikes unaffordable to the mass market customer despite the subsidy.

“Despite the setback, the E2W industry is seeing a positive sentiment and a very high level of interest from the customers and if FAME 2 is rejigged to remove the needless handicaps, the adoption can grow exponentially in a short time Hence, we urge the government to come up with corrective measures that would help the industry to achieve the envisaged target of 10 lakhs electric two-wheeler," he added.

In its bid to promote electric vehicle in India, the Narendra Modi government has earmarked ₹10000 crore for three years till 2022, as part of the phase two of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle scheme (FAME).

The union government is expected to support more than 150,000 units of electric vehicles cutting across segments in the next three years. As many as one million electric two-wheelers, 500,000 three-wheelers, 55,000 two-wheelers and 7,000 buses will be included in the new phase of the scheme.

