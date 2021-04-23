Sales of two-wheelers might remain subdued in the first half of FY 22

People have lesser savings amid the second wave as a consequence of slow economic activity in FY21, minimal cash inflow from migrant relatives and high medical bills

Sales of motorcycles and scooters may remain subdued in the first half of FY 22, especially after the second wave of Covid-19 infections abate, as manufacturers may not see any pent-up demand for in the domestic market unlike last year. Sales of entry level two-wheelers have been subdued in the last few months as increased prices of vehicles and resumption of public transport impacted sales.

They further added that however, people have lesser savings amid the second wave as a consequence of slow economic activity in FY21, minimal cash inflow from migrant relatives and high medical bills. Therefore, at the current rate of increase in Covid-19 cases, recovery is expected to be more back-ended.

Manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co witnessed substantial surge in sales from May as customer rushed to buy vehicles to avoid public transport. Less Covid infections in rural areas also boosted sentiments.

In March this year, manufacturers increased wholesale dispatches expecting sales to pickup during the upcoming marriage and harvest season.

“We see downside risk to our two-wheeler volume estimates. We remain Underweight on 2W OEMs in our Auto Sector Model Portfolio. Bajaj Auto and TVS are relatively better positioned owing to good recovery in exports; HMCL is most exposed to the entry and executive motorcycle segment and in tier two and three cities," the analysts added.

"We interacted with 2W dealers to gauge the demand and impact of the second wave on 2W sales, especially considering the mini festive seasons in many parts of the country as well as the wedding season. Expected 2W demand recovery during this mini festive/wedding season is yet to play out and is much lower than normal."