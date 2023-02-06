Sales increase in all vehicle segments in January 2023, FADA data shows
- According to the data, the total vehicle retail data for January 23 grew by 14% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
New Delhi-based Federation of automobile dealers association (FADA) has released vehicle retail data for January 2023. According to it, the total vehicle retail data for January 23 grew by 14% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Sales of two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicle, tractor as well as commercial vehicles increased by 10%, 59%, 8% and 16%, respectively.
