Sales increase in all vehicle segments in January 2023, FADA data shows

It adds that the recent announcements in Budget 2023-24 will help aid overall growth of automobile retails. Enhanced income tax rebate, budget allocation for vehicle scrappage policy and import duty exemption for manufacturing lithium batteries will help accelerate the demand of entry level two-wheelers and entry level PV in the country. Apart from this, the capital outlay of ₹10 Lakh Cr for Infrastructure spending will help aid CV sales which is already witnessing an upswing.