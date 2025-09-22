Sam Altman signals premium push as OpenAI set to launch compute-intensive pro features; all you need to know

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, has announced a major strategic update introducing new compute-intensive AI offerings that will be initially available exclusively to Pro subscribers. This approach reflects the growing computational demands of advanced AI models and the company’s plan to balance accessibility with innovation.

Exclusive compute-intensive features for pro subscribers Sam Altman stated, “Over the next few weeks, we are launching some new compute-intensive offerings. Because of the associated costs, some features will initially only be available to Pro subscribers, and some new products will have additional fees.”

Notably, OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro subscription launched last year, granting researchers and developers scaled access to the company’s most powerful AI models such as o1 pro mode and GPT-5 Pro, designed to handle the most complex tasks with improved accuracy and reasoning.

The high cost of advanced AI The computational cost of running state-of-the-art AI models remains significant. OpenAI’s investment includes massive infrastructure and GPU requirements, with reported expenses in the billions annually.

Reflecting on this, Altman emphasized, “Our intention remains to drive the cost of intelligence down as aggressively as we can and make our services widely available, and we are confident we will get there over time."

Innovation to accessibility While standard ChatGPT users will retain access to advanced models like GPT-5, premium tiers will like Pro unlock enhanced capabilities, including extended reasoning, longer context windows, and custom model behaviors.

Altman highlighted, “We also want to learn what's possible when we throw a lot of compute, at today's model costs, at interesting new ideas.” This experimental approach will allow OpenAI to fund ongoing research while gradually expanding access.

Looking ahead to more accessible AI Sam Altman’s vision includes making advanced AI available to everyone eventually, despite current cost hurdles. The premium strategy is a necessary interim step to both sustain innovation and explore the limits of today’s technology. As computation becomes more efficient, these high-end features are expected to become more affordable and broadly accessible.

Sam Altman on AI bubble Earlier, Sam Altman had given his take on the possibility of the creation of an AI bubble as compared to past bubbles like the Railroad Mania and the dot-com bubble.

​While referring to AI as a kernel of truth in an interaction with The Verge, Altman said, “When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth.”