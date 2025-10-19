Subscribe

Samay Raina buys ₹1.20 Crore Toyota Vellfire on Dhanteras — What’s the MPV's mileage, top features and engine specs?

Comedian Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras 2025 by buying a Toyota Vellfire worth 1.38 crore in India. He shared photos and clips of the hybrid luxury MPV, which features plush interiors and advanced safety. He joins celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and others who own this premium car.

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Oct 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras 2025 in true style by gifting himself a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a premium MPV priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore in India.
Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras 2025 in true style by gifting himself a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a premium MPV priced at around 1.3 crore in India. The comedian shared glimpses of his new ride on Instagram, showing off both the car and his excitement.

In one photo, Samay is seen posing proudly with the sleek black Vellfire at the showroom. Another picture shows his parents smiling next to the luxury vehicle, clearly just as thrilled about the purchase. He also shared a short clip from inside the car, revealing the plush interiors and its first-class features.

Toyota Vellfire: Pricing in India

The Toyota Vellfire is priced between 1.38 crore and 1.50 crore in India. It comes equipped with a hybrid powertrain and is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. The entry-level hybrid automatic model is priced at 1.38 crore, while the top-end variant goes up to 1.50 crore, depending on the configuration and features selected.

Also Read | GST 2.0 car price cuts in India: Savings on Maruti Alto, Mahindra Thar and more
Also Read | Fortuner becomes cheaper! Toyota slashes prices across portfolio under GST 2.0

Toyota Vellfire: Colours, design and features

The Toyota Vellfire is known for offering a blend of comfort, technology, and performance. Inside, it feels more like a private jet than a car, thanks to reclining captain seats, massage functions, and ambient lighting that set the mood for a smooth, relaxed ride. The MPV is available in eye-catching colours like Silver Mica Metallic, New Pearl White, and Black.

Toyota Vellfire: Engine specifications and mileage

The Vellfire runs on a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with an E-CVT transmission, producing around 190 horsepower. Despite its size and premium build, it delivers an impressive mileage of about 16 km/l, making it both powerful and surprisingly fuel-efficient for a luxury car.

Celebrity favourite

The Vellfire has become a go-to vehicle for India’s top names, from Kriti Sanon to Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Known for its six airbags, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring, it’s not just stylish but also one of the safest luxury MPVs around.

 
 
Toyota Motors
