Samay Raina buys ₹1.20 Crore Toyota Vellfire on Dhanteras — What’s the MPV's mileage, top features and engine specs?

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras 2025 in true style by gifting himself a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a premium MPV priced at around ₹1.3 crore in India. The comedian shared glimpses of his new ride on Instagram, showing off both the car and his excitement.

In one photo, Samay is seen posing proudly with the sleek black Vellfire at the showroom. Another picture shows his parents smiling next to the luxury vehicle, clearly just as thrilled about the purchase. He also shared a short clip from inside the car, revealing the plush interiors and its first-class features.

Toyota Vellfire: Pricing in India The Toyota Vellfire is priced between ₹1.38 crore and ₹1.50 crore in India. It comes equipped with a hybrid powertrain and is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. The entry-level hybrid automatic model is priced at ₹1.38 crore, while the top-end variant goes up to ₹1.50 crore, depending on the configuration and features selected.

Toyota Vellfire: Colours, design and features The Toyota Vellfire is known for offering a blend of comfort, technology, and performance. Inside, it feels more like a private jet than a car, thanks to reclining captain seats, massage functions, and ambient lighting that set the mood for a smooth, relaxed ride. The MPV is available in eye-catching colours like Silver Mica Metallic, New Pearl White, and Black.

Toyota Vellfire: Engine specifications and mileage The Vellfire runs on a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with an E-CVT transmission, producing around 190 horsepower. Despite its size and premium build, it delivers an impressive mileage of about 16 km/l, making it both powerful and surprisingly fuel-efficient for a luxury car.

