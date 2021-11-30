Samsung has introduced three of its latest automotive chip solutions; the Exynos Auto T5123 for 5G connectivity, the Exynos Auto V7 for in-vehicle infotainment systems and the ASIL-B certified S2VPS01 power management IC (PMIC) for the Auto V series.

Jaehong Park, Executive Vice President of System LSI Custom SOC Business at Samsung Electronics said, “With an advanced 5G modem, an AI-enhanced multi-core processor and a market-proven PMIC solution, Samsung is transfusing its expertise in mobile solutions into its automotive lineup and is positioned to expand its presence within the field."

Exynos Auto T5123

The Exynos Auto T5123 is a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit designed to bring fast and seamless 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. It delivers essential information to the vehicle in real-time via high-speed download of up to 5.1 gigabits per second (Gbps) and allows passengers to enjoy a host of new services such as high-definition content streaming and video calls on the go.

It comes with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to minimize the use of external ICs and help reduce product development time. The Exynos Auto T5123 is currently in mass production.

Exynos Auto V7

The Exynos Auto V7 is the newest addition to Samsung’s automotive-brand processor lineup and is designed for in-vehicle infotainment systems. the V7 integrates eight 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. It is equipped with an NPU for convenient services such as virtual assistance that can process visual and audio data for face, speech or gesture recognition features.

Exynos Auto V7 supports up to four displays and 12 camera inputs that provide information to assist drivers and passengers. The chip comes with three HiFi 4 audio processors for songs, movies and even games on the go. V7 has up to 32 gigabytes (GB) of LPDDR4x memory capacity.

The Exynos Auto V7 is currently being used in Volkswagen’s latest In-Car Application-Server (ICAS) 3.1, developed by LG Electronics’ VS (Vehicle component Solutions) division.

S2VPS01

The S2VPS01 is a PMIC designed and developed for the Exynos Auto V9 and V7. It regulates and rectifies the flow of electrical power, allowing reliable and robust in-vehicle infotainment system performance. It is comprised of highly efficient triple/dual-phase buck converters, and integrates a low-dropout regulator (LDO) and real-time clock (RTC) within the package.

