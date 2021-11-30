Samsung brings three automotive chips for 5G, infotainment. Read details

The Exynos Auto T5123 is a 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit designed to bring fast and seamless 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. It delivers essential information to the vehicle in real-time via high-speed download of up to 5.1 gigabits per second (Gbps) and allows passengers to enjoy a host of new services such as high-definition content streaming and video calls on the go.