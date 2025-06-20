“We are currently engaged in ongoing discussions with union representatives of UUHE, which is the recognized majority union at Hyundai Motor India Limited and as per the Labour Department of Government of Tamil Nadu," the company said. “We remain focused on reaching a mutually beneficial outcome. HMIL leads the industry in offering among the best-in-class wages and benefits, and prioritizes employee well-being and operational continuity as part of its long-standing commitment to India and the automotive industry."