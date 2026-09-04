Chinese truckmakers are charging ahead in India’s EV race. Indian rivals want the rules changed

NEW DELHI : Chinese firms, including Sany and Foton, are leading the charge of heavy truck electrification in India even as legacy players like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland lag behind, raising concerns among Indian executives about low import tariffs on such trucks, which are giving foreign firms an easy route into the market.
NEW DELHI : Chinese firms, including Sany and Foton, are leading the charge of heavy truck electrification in India even as legacy players like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland lag behind, raising concerns among Indian executives about low import tariffs on such trucks, which are giving foreign firms an easy route into the market.
Benefiting from low import duties, Chinese truckmakers like Sany have directly started to sell electric truck tractors, a type of heavy-duty truck. Sany has sold 722 trucks in this financial year so far, compared with 5 in the same period last year, while Foton’s sales have surged owing to its partnership with Indian firm Energy in Motion (EIM), with sales reaching 151 units in the first five months of financial year 2027, compared with 0 in the same period last year, as per data from government's Vahan portal. EIM gained access to locally import, assemble and sell Foton trucks last year.
Benefiting from low import duties, Chinese truckmakers like Sany have directly started to sell electric truck tractors, a type of heavy-duty truck. Sany has sold 722 trucks in this financial year so far, compared with 5 in the same period last year, while Foton’s sales have surged owing to its partnership with Indian firm Energy in Motion (EIM), with sales reaching 151 units in the first five months of financial year 2027, compared with 0 in the same period last year, as per data from government's Vahan portal. EIM gained access to locally import, assemble and sell Foton trucks last year.
The jump in sales has made Sany the largest heavy electric truck seller in the Indian market, ahead of number two Montra Electric, which sold 310 electric trucks in the first five months of FY27. Energy in Motion ranks third, ahead of Tata Motors, Eka Mobility and Ashok Leyland.
Emails for comment from Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Eka Mobility and Sany remained unanswered.
The fast growth in sales of these Chinese truckmakers has raised alarm bells among Indian executives, who are arguing that there is a need to eliminate the duty advantage being enjoyed by these truckmakers, which can sell at competitive prices without setting up local manufacturing or R&D presence.
This comes as infrastructure companies ramp up electrification of their own supply chains, with Birla Group's Ultratech announcing on Wednesday that it will procure 600 EVs from Indian and Chinese truckmakers for its operations.
"It takes at least five years of work on research and development, and setting up manufacturing facilities to make these trucks. Local industry will need some level of protection,” a senior executive at a commercial vehicle manufacturer told Mint, on the condition of anonymity.
Cost barrier
Narendra Murkumbi, managing director at EIM, told Mint that the cost differential between electric and diesel trucks was too high for Indian transporters, which was creating a hurdle in adoption of this technology.
“We have managed to disrupt the sector which has seen lack of innovation to cut down costs. Along with Foton trucks, we have also invested in a high capacity charging and battery swapping network which has helped us drive down costs and lead electrification in the heavy truck segment,” he said.
Discussions over the import duty gathered pace in August when Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Girish Wagh highlighted the concerns over the import duty. Notably, 605 out of 722 sales of Sany came during the month of August, at a time when clamour over these import duty structures picked up pace.
Tata flags anomaly
The surge in sales of these Chinese players has attracted the attention of Tata Motors, which highlighted the issue in its post-earnings conference last month.
“There is one anomaly today in the duty structure wherein the electric tractors, they seem to have been missed from the duty structure and therefore they enjoy a very low import duty of 10% today,” Girish Wagh, Tata Motors MD and chief executive, said.
“This is something which has been brought to the notice of the government and we are very thankful that MHI has already picked it up and also requested the Ministry of Finance further to correct this anomaly,” Wagh said.
These trucks are typically in the 55-tonne heavy truck segment.
Price gap
According to EIM's estimates, the differential between electric heavy trucks provided by it are at least ₹30 lakh lower than what's being offered by other Indian players due to its battery as a service package.
Moreover, the top executive mentioned that it is already gearing up to assemble its models locally, which will further drive down costs and it will not rely on fully built unit imports at 10%.
EIM had inked a deal with Foton last year in May to locally sell and assemble electric heavy commercial vehicles of Foton. Sany India is a unit of Chinese Sany Group with primary operations in construction and mining equipment. It started to scale up its electric heavy truck business last year as a bid to diversify into the new-age market.
Of 132,000 heavy commercial vehicles sold in FY27, about 1,500 are electric, according to Vahan data, with EV penetration in its initial stages. Experts suggest that Indian companies will have to figure out ways to be competitive, which will allow them to compete with foreign firms.
“Chinese players still have an edge because they control so much of the value chain, from mining and refining critical minerals to cell production and permanent magnets, built over more than a decade of sustained investment. That gap will not close quickly. Indian firms need technology joint ventures, investment in refining and processing capacity, not just mining rights, and a realistic acceptance that import dependence continues for several more years even as that capability is built,” said Ravindra Patki, managing partner at Vector Consulting Group.