Saudi Arabia unveils EXOBOT electric sedan, SUV as CEER plans seven-model lineup

Saudi Arabia has unveiled its first locally made electric vehicles as the Kingdom seeks to build a domestic automotive industry. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched CEER’s EXOBOT electric sedan and SUV on Monday, September 21.

The two models were showcased by CEER, Saudi Arabia’s national automotive company, as the first of a planned seven-vehicle lineup. The models will be designed, engineered and manufactured in Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to attract investment, create jobs and develop its industrial sector, the company said.

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CEER plans seven models in five years The EXOBOT sedan and SUV are the first two vehicles in CEER’s planned seven-model lineup over the next five years. The future range will include compact and midsize vehicles with different powertrain options, CEER said.

The vehicles will be manufactured at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in King Abdullah Economic City, part of the King Salman Automotive Cluster. CEER describes the facility as the largest automotive manufacturing plant in the Middle East. Series production of the EXOBOT models has not yet begun.

Saudi-inspired design and local engineering The EXOBOT models were designed and engineered in Saudi Arabia, CEER said. Their styling draws inspiration from the country’s natural landscape and cultural heritage.

CEER has previously linked its design direction to elements such as Najdi architecture, Red Sea coral and Sadu weaving patterns. CEER design director Rob Melville has outlined these influences as part of the brand’s design philosophy.

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Mohammed bin Salman highlights economic role Mohammed bin Salman said the new vehicles mark another phase in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build a sustainable industrial ecosystem, PIF said in a press release.

The automotive industry has the potential to support economic development through investment, national talent and greater private-sector participation, he said in a statement issued in connection with Monday’s launch.

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CEER targets major economic contribution PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first automotive brand, as part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and increase the automotive industry’s contribution to GDP.

According to projections cited by CEER, the company could contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034 and more than SR80 billion ($21 billion) to the country’s trade balance. It also expects the project to create direct and indirect employment.

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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment aims to increase the country’s EV production capacity to 500,000 vehicles by 2030. Three PIF-connected automotive projects are currently underway in King Abdullah Economic City. These include CEER, a PIF-Hyundai project and Lucid’s manufacturing facility.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.