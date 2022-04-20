SAVWIPL starts third shift to meet rising demands and new launches

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL said, “The commencement of the third shift at our Pune facility is a testimony to the overwhelming response received by the cars launched under the VW Group’s INDIA 2.0 project. The ŠKODA KUSHAQ and Volkswagen Taigun have been well received by our customers. We are gearing up to accelerate deliveries of the ŠKODA SLAVIA. The Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022. We recently began exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and exports of the other INDIA 2.0 cars will follow in the months ahead. With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front. We are confident that we will continue on the growth path set in motion by the Volkswagen Group in the year 2021."