SBI General Insurance launches new service for faster motor claim settlement

Speaking on the launch, Atul Deshpande, Head Claims and Digital, SBI General Insurance, shares, “At SBI General, we have always focused on delivering customer-centric solutions which will ultimately transform the customer satisfaction to customer delight. We strongly believe that technology and digital solutions can play an integral role in ramping up the customer experience. With Fastlane Claim Settlement, we aim to lower the turn-around time for settling motor vehicle claims, thereby reducing the need for physical inspection, documentation and query management."