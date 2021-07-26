Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI General Insurance launches new service for faster motor claim settlement

Premium
SBI General Insurance aims to enhance the customer experience by reducing the settlement time to a few minutes
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST Livemint

As a part of this value-add service, customers have the option of getting their small value motor insurance claims settled instantly

Mumbai: SBI General Insurance has introduced Fastlane Claim Settlement as a value-add service to its motor insurance customers. As a part of this value-add service, customers have the option of getting their small value motor insurance claims settled instantly, according to a statement released by the company.

The company aims to enhance the customer experience by reducing the settlement time to a few minutes.

Speaking on the launch, Atul Deshpande, Head Claims and Digital, SBI General Insurance, shares, “At SBI General, we have always focused on delivering customer-centric solutions which will ultimately transform the customer satisfaction to customer delight. We strongly believe that technology and digital solutions can play an integral role in ramping up the customer experience. With Fastlane Claim Settlement, we aim to lower the turn-around time for settling motor vehicle claims, thereby reducing the need for physical inspection, documentation and query management."

