Home >Auto News >Schaeffler ropes in Alfred Lee President Industrial Asia Pacific

Schaeffler ropes in Alfred Lee President Industrial Asia Pacific

Alfred Lee, President Industrial Asia Pacific, Schaeffler
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Schaeffler has expanded its regional production footprint to include three production hubs located in Vietnam and India

Global automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler, has appointed Alfred Lee as the President Industrial Asia Pacific, succeeding Martin Schreiber. The 53-years old Alfred will see the company’s growth across various industrial sectors in the Asia Pacific region, including two-wheelers, off-road, rail, aerospace, raw materials, industrial automation, power transmission, and wind.

Prior to joining Schaeffler, Alfred was the Vice President for Sales and Marketing at IMI Norgren. He has also worked at organizations including ABB, Emerson Process Management, and McDermott International. He has over 30 years of experience.

“I am excited to join Schaeffler, a leading innovation partner to the automotive and industrial sector, to support the organization’s efforts in enabling business transformation in the industrial sector. Schaeffler’s significant investments into innovation and localizing production in the region have enabled the company to become one of the leading suppliers across various industrial sectors globally", Alfred said. “I look forward to supporting our partners as we pioneer the future of mobility and motion."

With a presence in 18 countries across four different sub-regions in Asia Pacific, including India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia / Pacific, Schaeffler has expanded its regional production footprint to include three production hubs located in Vietnam and India, for industrial bearings and components.

