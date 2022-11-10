Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction

Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:06 AM IST
Schumacher Ferrari became the costliest modern-era Formula One car when it was sold at a world record price of $15 mn at Sotheby's auction
The Ferrari in which Formula One legend Michael Schumacher won the 2003 World Championship title sold for nearly $15 million at auction in Geneva on Wednesday.