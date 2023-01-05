Scooter sales surge even as motorcycles struggle

Moreover, the two-wheeler sector faced challenges in December, after a festive season bump, with sales plunging yet again. It was the only segment where retail sales contracted from a year ago. “On a year-on-year basis, total vehicle retail during the month fell 5%. Except for two-wheelers, which fell 11%, all other categories were in the green, with three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors and commercial vehicles growing 42%, 8%, 5% and 11%, respectively," the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) said.