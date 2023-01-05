Scooter sales surge even as motorcycles struggle

Scooter sales surge even as motorcycles struggle2 min read . 10:33 PM IST
Overall two-wheeler volumes contracted 11% from the year earlier in December
Overall two-wheeler volumes contracted 11% from the year earlier in December
In India’s predominantly motorcycle-driven market, scooter sales grew faster in December than in previous months this fiscal year. Most two-wheeler manufacturers saw scooter shipments increase from a year ago in the previous month, while motorcycle dispatches declined.
In India’s predominantly motorcycle-driven market, scooter sales grew faster in December than in previous months this fiscal year. Most two-wheeler manufacturers saw scooter shipments increase from a year ago in the previous month, while motorcycle dispatches declined.
Scooter dispatches by Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Co. and Suzuki surged last month compared to a year ago, even as motorcycle volumes declined. Motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto also witnessed a sales decline.
Scooter dispatches by Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Co. and Suzuki surged last month compared to a year ago, even as motorcycle volumes declined. Motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto also witnessed a sales decline.
This divergence seen in December is not a one-off phenomenon. Wholesale dispatch data by two-wheeler makers showed that the contribution of scooters in the two-wheeler market is at its highest level in 2022-23 since FY18. In the April-November period, scooters contributed 32.9% to total two-wheeler sales in the domestic market, compared to 29.8% in FY22 and 29.6% in FY21.
The previous record of dispatches for scooters was in FY18, accounting for 33.3% of two-wheeler sales volumes.
The divergence in sales growth of scooters and motorcycles hints at growing income inequality in Indian households, as scooters are bought by more affluent urban customers.
“Scooter sales have been growing faster than motorcycles, mainly led by urban markets outperforming rural, and schools and colleges reopening," said Jay Kale, senior vice president, Elara Capital.
With the scooter market growing, two-wheeler makers are ramping up EV production to leverage a growing preference for electric scooters. For TVS Motor, electric scooter sales rose 10.1% from November, accounting for 14.4% of its scooter sales. The company emerged as the second-largest e-two-wheeler seller in December.
The two-wheeler sector is battered by a global slowdown, as exports contracted sharply during the month.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp saw motorcycle sales decline by 5% in December compared to a year earlier, but scooter sales saw strong growth of 109%. For TVS Motor, domestic motorcycle sales fell 7% compared to December 2021, whereas sales of scooters were up 14% during the period. Exports crashed by 25% for TVS Motor, 37% for Hero MotoCorp and 36% for Bajaj Auto.
Moreover, the two-wheeler sector faced challenges in December, after a festive season bump, with sales plunging yet again. It was the only segment where retail sales contracted from a year ago. “On a year-on-year basis, total vehicle retail during the month fell 5%. Except for two-wheelers, which fell 11%, all other categories were in the green, with three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors and commercial vehicles growing 42%, 8%, 5% and 11%, respectively," the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) said.
“The two-wheeler segment once again failed to impress as retail sales in December continued to fall after two good months. Reasons like rise in inflation, and cost of ownership, and with the rural market yet to pick up fully, along with increased EV sales played spolisport for the segment," FADA added.
Mumbai-based Honda, the maker of the widely popular Activa, said that low inventory with the approaching BS-VI phase-II norms is helping dealers ride out the seasonal demand lull.